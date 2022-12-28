LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors dropped to the consolation bracket of the 2022 Best of Preps Tournament following an 81-47 loss to McCallie Wednesday night at Chattanooga State.

LFO trailed 20-16 after the first quarter, but the Blue Tornado took control over the next two periods as they outscored the Warriors, 40-16.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

