BASKETBALL: LFO boys beaten by McCallie By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 28, 2022

The LFO Warriors dropped to the consolation bracket of the 2022 Best of Preps Tournament following an 81-47 loss to McCallie Wednesday night at Chattanooga State.LFO trailed 20-16 after the first quarter, but the Blue Tornado took control over the next two periods as they outscored the Warriors, 40-16.No further details had been reported as of press time.LFO (6-6) is scheduled to play again at Chattanooga State on Thursday against East Hamilton, who lost to Brainerd on Wednesday night. That game will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.