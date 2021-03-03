There's one thing for certain when a team makes it to the Elite Eight round in the state playoffs, there will be no more easy games, nor will there be any teams that aren't high caliber.
The LaFayette Ramblers are one of those teams and proved again on Wednesday night that they deserve to be mentioned among the elite programs in all of Class 3A.
However, the same can be said of Cross Creek.
The Razorbacks, last year's Class AAAA state runner-up, made the long drive up from Augusta on Wednesday and ended the Ramblers' season for the second year in a row with a 72-60 victory in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.
Cross Creek (24-4) will take on Windsor Forest in the semifinals this weekend back in Augusta after they defeated Salem, 60-57, in their quarterfinal match-up.
"I'm just proud of these boys," said LaFayette head coach Hank Peppers afterward. "You see them coming out of the locker room and none of them had a dry eye because they all care about it so much. To be honest, there wasn't a dry eye with the coaches either because we've all invested so much into it.
"I just wanted it for the kids. I wanted to see them celebrate and be happy and that's really where my whole motivation comes from...that's my passion. I want to give them an experience that will last a lifetime."
Cross Creek led by nine points on two different occasions in the first quarter, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by guard Richard Visitacion. LaFayette, however, continued to hang around and never let the Razorbacks get too far away as they pulled back to within four points at the end of the first quarter.
The Ramblers would get back to within three points of lead, 22-19, on a 3-pointer by Zach Barrett with 3:36 remaining in the half. However, the visitors immediately answered with a 3-pointer and a 3-point play on their next two trips down the court and, despite committing 13 fouls in the first half, took a 30-23 lead into the locker room.
LaFayette again tried to cut into the lead in the third quarter as a drive to the basket by Jaylon Ramsey brought them to within four points, 33-29, with 5:23 left in the period. But the Razorbacks would quickly reel off a 9-0 run in less than 90 seconds to take to their biggest lead of the night, 42-29, with 3:50 left in the quarter.
LaFayette refused to roll over and had a chance get the deficit back down to single digits in the closing seconds. However, a turnover was converted into a Razorback basket at the opposite end of the court and the visitors would take a 51-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two teams exchanged baskets to begin the final period when LaFayette began its long-awaited charge.
An Aidan Hadaway basket in the paint cut Cross Creek's lead down to eight, Then, after a block by Hadaway, the junior ran the floor and was rewarded with what became of 3-point play with 3:54 remaining. After stopping the Razorbacks at the other end, Junior Barber made a strong drive to the hoop, connecting on the way up and drawing the fifth foul on guard Devin Pope. Barber would sink the free throw and the Ramblers were suddenly down by a just single basket at 57-55 with just over three minutes to play.
But with Dan Priest Gymnasium absolutely roaring and LaFayette appearing to have all the momentum, Cross Creek's Joshua Dorsey launched a 3-pointer from the corner - his only long-range attempt of the night - and drew a foul as the ball found nothing but the bottom of the net, which quieted the crowd. Dorsey would make the bonus foul shot to up the lead back to six and LaFayette would never get any closer.
Visitacion knifed through the lane before dishing to center Corey Trotter for an easy finish at the rim with 1:47 to go and the Rambler were forced to start fouling soon thereafter. Visitacion, who finished the night with a game-high 27 points, hit 6 of 6 free throws down the stretch to seal a return trip to the state semifinals for his team.
Pope finished with 22 points for the fifth-ranked Razorbacks, while Trotter picked up 11.
"I was very proud of the guys for battling back," Peppers said. "We shot a very poor percentage, though their defense had something to do with that. It didn't bounce our way tonight, but Cross Creek has a heck of a team. There's a reason they're in the final eight. They're long, they're big, they can shoot and they got one of the best guards I've ever seen in high school."
Hadaway racked up 25 points for sixth-ranked LaFayette (22-2), followed by Barber with 16 and Ramsey with eight. Barrett added six points on a pair of threes and senior DeCameron Porter finished with five points and several blocked shots throughout the night in what turned out to be his final game as a Rambler.
"Cam is one of the best players to ever play here," Peppers stated. "You look at his four-year career. We went 25-3, 24-3, 25-3 and 22-2, won three region titles and made three Elite Eight appearances. Not many people are going to compete with that resume and he's had a major hand in all of that. We're proud to have had him here. I love him and he's been just a big piece of our program.
"Like a lot of our former players, I'm sure we'll see him around a lot and it'll be like he's still a part of this, because he always will be."
While replacing everything Porter brought to the table will be extremely difficult, Peppers said he is looking forward to trying to continue the Ramblers' run next season with four of five starters and all his bench players returning.
"What we're bringing back could be scary good," he added. "We'll have a team that can really run and gun. A lot of different guys can score, but the main thing is that everybody can defend. They can defend, they can rebound and they play hard and when you do that, good things will happen. I'm very excited with what we have coming back."
Top-ranked Sandy Creek (27-4) will face No. 2-ranked Hart County (24-3) in the other semifinal.