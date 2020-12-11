Emma McGraw had 13 points and knocked down 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to help lift the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans (2-1, 1-1) to a 35-27 victory over visiting Drew Charter School Friday night in Chickamauga.
Addison Sturdivant hit 3 of 4 from the charity stripe in the final quarter and ended the night with 11 points. Macy Sharp and Emma Langston both added four points, while Sidney Gasaway chipped in with three.
MaKayla Arnold and Shakari Hardy had nine each for Drew Charter.
Drew Charter boys 87, Gordon Lee 50
The Eagles showed why they just might be the favorites in Region 6-A Public this season, opening up a big lead in the first quarter and taking a 55-23 advantage into the locker room.
JaKobe Stozier had a game-high 28 points for Drew, followed by Jaquez Thornton with 21 and Jalen McCurty with 18, including four 3-pointers.
Logan Simerley had 11 points with three triples and Anthony Peco added 10 points for Gordon Lee. Sam Fehr went for eight points, including two 3-pointers, and Will Carswell added seven.
Hunter Holmes and Cayden Powell had four points apiece, while two points each by Dawson Knight, Anthony Sikes and Conner Whitman rounded out the night for the Trojans (2-1, 0-1).
Gordon Lee will be back at home tomorrow to face another region foe in Atlanta Classical Academy. The varsity girls' game will begin at 2 p.m.