The Gordon Lee Trojans ran their winning streak to a season-high four games Tuesday night in Floyd County as they rallied in the fourth quarter to stun Armuchee, 43-40.
Gordon Lee (9-11, 5-7) trailed most of the way, falling behind by five points after the first quarter and on the wrong end of a 22-18 score at intermission. They would continue to face a four-point deficit going into the final period of play after both teams managed just six points apiece in the third quarter.
But Hunter Holmes lit up the Indians for 10 points in the final eight minutes, including making all three of his attempts at the free throw line. Cayden Powell added seven in the fourth as the Trojans battled back to pull out the victory.
Holmes finished with 15 points on the night with Powell adding nine. Will Carswell scored 10, while six from Anthony Sikes and three from Dawson Knight capped the night for the Navy-and-White.
Armuchee girls 48, Gordon Lee 39
The Lady Trojans fell behind by six points after the first quarter in the opener and were not able to make up the deficit as they dropped to 6-11 overall and 1-8 in Region 6-A.
Emma McGraw scored 15 points for Gordon Lee, including three 3-pointers, while Emma Langston had eight points with a pair of long-range shots. Emma Phillips finished with six points. Ashlyn Schmidt and Kaitlyn Wagoner had three points each, while Addison Sturdivant and Riley Shirley scored two apiece to round out the scoring column.
The Trojans will play Thursday at Mt. Zion in a make-up game and both teams will be in action at home on Friday against Bowdon. The Lady Trojans are also slated to play at Southeast Whitfield.