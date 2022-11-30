LFO Warriors

Coming off two tough losses at the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Tournament a week earlier, the LFO Warriors returned to the hardwood on Tuesday night looking to regain a little bit of swagger.

And a victory over one of their biggest rivals was just what the doctor ordered.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In