Coming off two tough losses at the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Tournament a week earlier, the LFO Warriors returned to the hardwood on Tuesday night looking to regain a little bit of swagger.
And a victory over one of their biggest rivals was just what the doctor ordered.
After seeing an eight-point, fourth-quarter lead wiped out with two minutes to go, the Warriors got the game-winning basket from freshman Jared Mitchell with 16 seconds to play and the Red-and-White were able to hold off Heritage, 61-59, in Fort Oglethorpe.
"It's a big win," said LFO head coach Josh Laney. "It's big for momentum, it kind of gets us back on the right track and gives us some confidence.
"At CCS, we played really well the first game and we played really well defensively in the second game, but offensively, we struggled and we did tonight some too. In the McCallie game (at the tournament), we were beat up and McCallie played a great game. We didn't answer the bell, so we really needed something like this tonight to get us going in the right direction. Plus, we've got a lot of younger guys and this will really help get them going and show them what they can do."
The Generals, who came into the game riding a season-opening, three-game winning streak, overcame a seven-point, first-quarter deficit to tie the score at 30 going into halftime.
Two big 3-pointers by Bryce Brock keyed a 12-4 run by the Warriors during the first five minutes of the third quarter and the home team would take a 47-41 lead into the fourth before pushing the lead back to eight, 55-47, with just over two minutes to play.
Heritage, however, refused to go away.
Kaden Swope connected on a trey with 1:58 to go and, following an LFO turnover, Kaleb Gallman converted a 3-point play just 30 seconds later and the Warriors' lead was suddenly down to two. Then, on the Warriors' next possession, Swope intercepted a pass and got the ball to Gallman for a transition lay-up that tied the score with 1:17 remaining.
Senior standout Brent Bowman answered for the Warriors with a tough, 17-foot, turnaround jumper, but Gallman responded by hitting an 8-foot baseline bucket to tie things up at 59 apiece with 41 seconds to play.
Bowman called for the ball at the top of the key and ran some time off the shot clock before driving into the lane against Heritage's Cooper Bell. The Generals' defense collapsed in the paint to defend a possible shot. However, Bowman instead made a nice dish to Mitchell, who layed the ball off the glass with the shot clock winding down for his only basket of the night.
Following a timeout, Heritage looked to tie the game, but a runner in the lane hit off the back of the iron and Mitchell was able to grab the rebound and draw a foul with 2.6 seconds left.
The rookie missed the front end of the one-and-one, but Heritage's three-quarter court heave at the buzzer fell short as LFO (2-2) celebrated the win.
"We didn't play perfect tonight at all and credit (Heritage) Coach (Chris) Hight," Laney added. "They did some things that messed us up at times, but we were able to find a way to push through and that's more important than anything at the end of the day."
Bowman finished with 19 points and Brock scored 15 of his 17 in the second half. Amari Burnett added nine before fouling out with 1:32 to go and Jayden Dover had seven points. Darian Keefe scored five, while Rayshawn McGruder matched Mitchell with two points.
Gallman led the Generals (3-1) with 16 points and Swope had 12, while Bell finished with nine. J.C. Armour and Kaleb Biddle had seven points each, followed by six from Bryce Travillian and two by Max Owens.
LFO GIRLS 46, HERITAGE 35
The Lady Warriors improved to 4-0 on the season, but not before a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Lady Generals.
LFO led 27-10 at halftime and took a 42-19 lead into the final eight minutes. although Heritage would outscore the hosts 16-4 in the fourth to tighten up the final score.
Christina Collins had 14 points to lead three LFO players in double figures. Christen Collins had 11 points and Zoey Gray-Martin added 10. Seven points from Angel Simmons and two apiece by Trinity Heinrich and Mylee Howard rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Heritage (1-3) got 16 points from Macie Collins and 10 from Lauren Mock, while the rest of the scoring included four from Bailee Hollis, three from Reese Abercrombie and two by Addi Dills.
LFO will open Region 6-3A play on Friday with a doubleheader at LaFayette, while Heritage will return home that same night to take on Class 5A Dalton in a pair of varsity contests.