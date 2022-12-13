The LaFayette Lady Ramblers fell behind 32-22 at halftime and were not able to make up the deficit as they fell to Bremen, 53-44, in a Region 6-3A road game on Tuesday.
Michaela Baker scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds for LaFayette (3-3, 1-3). Jenna Baker had 10 points and three boards. Suki Williams scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, while Fanny Barber had nine points, four steals and four assists.
Raven Yancy grabbed four rebounds and collected two steals to go with her two points and Emma Parker had three rebounds and two steals. Bremen also enjoyed an advantage at the free throw line, taking 27 attempts to just 12 for LaFayette.
Up next for the Lady Ramblers will be a 4 p.m. game versus Trion in the opening round of the Gordon Lee Christmas Tournament on Monday, Dec. 19.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 63, BREMEN 59
The Ramblers battled through major foul trouble and a cold shooting night to score a region win.
Jaden Morris led LaFayette (3-2, 3-1) with 21 points, followed by 16 from Dawson Pendergrass and 13 from Khalas Finley.
The Ramblers will host Dalton in a 7 p.m. game this Saturday before playing in the Gordon Lee tournament. Their first game will be 5:30 p.m. on Monday against Trion.
