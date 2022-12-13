LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers fell behind 32-22 at halftime and were not able to make up the deficit as they fell to Bremen, 53-44, in a Region 6-3A road game on Tuesday.

Michaela Baker scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds for LaFayette (3-3, 1-3). Jenna Baker had 10 points and three boards. Suki Williams scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, while Fanny Barber had nine points, four steals and four assists.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

