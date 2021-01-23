The LaFayette Lady Ramblers held off a tough challenge from a determined Adairsville squad on Friday to score a 61-51 Region 6-AAA road win.
Mykeria Johnson had a game-high 22 points to go with six rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists. LaTyah Barber went for 16 points, adding nine steals, five assists and a pair of boards, and Haven Yancy picked up nine points, three steals, two rebounds and a block.
Savanna Hall scored eight points to go with six boards, a pair of steals and an assist, while four points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist by Heather Tucker filled out the stat sheet as LaFayette improved to 8-5 overall and 5-5 in region play.
LaFayette boys 80, Adairsville 61
The Ramblers moved to 12-1 overall and 9-1 in Region 6-AAA with an impressive win over a Tiger team that took unbeaten Sonoraville to the wire on Tuesday before dropping a three-point decision.
It was another huge scoring night for junior Aidan Hadaway, who followed up a 38-point performance against Ringgold on Tuesday night with a 37-point, 16-rebound outing on Friday.
Since opening January with a school-record 44 points against Ridgeland, Hadaway has averaged just a shade under 30 points a night in seven games this month.
DeCameron Porter picked up 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Junior Barber added 14 points. Six by Jordan Kennerly and four by Jaylon Ramsey completed the scoring for the Orange-and-Black.
The LaFayette boys will have a quick turnaround as they host North Murray in a 3 p.m. make-up game on Saturday and both LaFayette teams will brace for a visit from Sonoraville on Tuesday night.