The LaFayette Lady Ramblers celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday and got two big performances from their seniors in a 54-51 win over visiting Trion.
LaTyah Barber had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists and Savanna Hall added eight points and seven boards as the Lady Ramblers rallied from a 27-24 halftime deficit.
LaFayette outscored the Lady Bulldogs 20-5 in the third quarter and would lead by 16 early in the fourth before Trion answered. Chloe Murdock, who had six 3-pointers on the night, scored 10 of her team-high 26 points in the final quarter, but the Orange-and-Black would hang on for the victory.
Mykeria Johnson added 14 points in the win and Haven Yancy came through with 10. Five points from Suki Williams and four from Heather Tucker completed the scoring as LaFayette moved to 3-1 overall.
LaFayette boys 62, Trion 29
The Ramblers improved to 5-0 and joined the Lady Ramblers in sweeping the season series from their nearby neighbors.
Senior DeCameron Porter had 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots as LaFayette led 36-15 at the break. Aidan Hadaway scored 20 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked a pair of shots, while Junior Barber scored 17 points behind four 3-pointers.
LaFayette will play host to county rival Ridgeland on Saturday. The varsity girls' game will start at 3 p.m. with the varsity boys' game to follow.