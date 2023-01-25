LaFayette Ramblers

The Region 6-AAA tournament doesn't start until later next month, but the LaFayette Lady Ramblers and Gordon Lee Lady Trojans gave hoops fans in Walker County a little preview of that anticipated playoff excitement and intensity on Tuesday night.

Down eight points going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Trojans cut the deficit down to one with 31 seconds remaining, but the Lady Ramblers won the free throw battle down the stretch to give the visitors a 44-41 win in front of an electric crowd in Chickamauga.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

