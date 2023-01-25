The Region 6-AAA tournament doesn't start until later next month, but the LaFayette Lady Ramblers and Gordon Lee Lady Trojans gave hoops fans in Walker County a little preview of that anticipated playoff excitement and intensity on Tuesday night.
Down eight points going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Trojans cut the deficit down to one with 31 seconds remaining, but the Lady Ramblers won the free throw battle down the stretch to give the visitors a 44-41 win in front of an electric crowd in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee led by six at the end of the first quarter, but Raven Yancy sparked a second-quarter rally. The LaFayette sophomore scored seven of her team's 16 points in the period, while the defense held the Lady Trojans to just six, as the Orange-and-Black forged a narrow 22-21 lead at intermission.
A rough-and-tumble second half featured just about as many players hitting the floor as there were shots made.
Neither team led by more than four points until Yancy re-entered the game near the midway point of the third. She connected on back-to-back buckets to jump start another run, Tamra Yancy got inside for two following a nice pass from Jenna Baker, and Raven came up with a steal and a drive in the waning seconds to put the Lady Ramblers on top 36-28 at the end of the quarter.
Gordon Lee whittled LaFayette's lead down to five with just over a minute to go in the game and Gracie Helton brought them even closer on a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left on the clock. Moments later, Abby Logan intercepted a pass and got the ball to Riley Shirley, who drew a foul at the other end of the court. Shirley made 1 of 2 with 31 seconds left to cut the Lady Ramblers' advantage to 40-39.
However, the home team would get no closer. They misfired on two free throws moments later and missed two more from the stripe after a LaFayette turnover with 26 ticks left.
Raven Yancy made 4 of 5 foul shots in the final 22 seconds, both times extending the lead to three, including making both her attempts with 3.7 seconds left after Logan connected on a leaner near the edge of the lane with just under five seconds to play.
Gordon Lee got one final look at a long three, but the 30-foot heave hit off the top of the backboard as time expired.
Raven Yancy had 17 points, four steals and two assists as LaFayette improved to 6-10 overall and 3-7 in region play. Jenna Baker had eight points, while Tamra Yancy and Michaela Baker both scored four. Michaela Baker also had a team-high eight rebounds.
Ella Webb and Kenedy Ludy both connected on one 3-pointer. Emma House and Suki Williams each finished with two points, while Emma Parker added one.
Gordon Lee (3-15, 0-10) got 14 points from Emma Phillips, seven in the fourth quarter, while Helton had eight with a pair of threes. Shirley and Logan each scored five, Macartney Angel and Kaitlyn Wagoner both added four, and Dallas Wagoner chipped in with one.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 58, GORDON LEE 56 (2 OT)
If the girls' game was a barnburner, the boys' game simply torched the rest of the farm.
The Ramblers, who led by seven points with less than a minute to play in regulation, needed a clutch 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the first overtime before they finally outlasted the Trojans in a double-OT thriller.
Tied at 39 at the end of the fourth quarter, a jumper by Dawson Pendergrass and five points by Jaden Morris gave LaFayette its biggest lead of the game, 46-39, with 1:30 left on the clock in the first overtime.
Forced to put the Ramblers on the line in order to save time, Gordon Lee continued to catch break after break as LaFayette missed five free throws in a 25-second span.
Meanwhile, Hunter Holmes - who scored his 1,000th career point with 5:38 left in the fourth quarter - connected on a big 3-point play with 48 seconds to go before adding two free throws seconds later to pull his team to within two points of the lead.
Later, after two more LaFayette free throws found only iron, Josh Underwood quickly drove to the basket, made the shot and the ensuing free throw as the 3-point play capped a 8-0 run gave the Trojans an improbable 47-46 lead with 32.9 seconds to play.
Things went from bad to worse for the Ramblers as they turned it over out of bounds under Gordon Lee's basket with 17.4 seconds to go and two more free throws by Holmes pushed the Trojans' lead out to three with 16.5 seconds left on the clock.
Enter Lane Headrick.
The LaFayette senior, who drained eight threes in a win at Ridgeland just 11 days earlier, was inserted into the game for the first time all night with the Ramblers needing a three to tie.
After getting the ball up the floor, LaFayette found Headrick who buried a contested 3-pointer from the wing with seven seconds to go as the LaFayette side of the gym erupted. Gordon Lee got one final chance to win it at the buzzer, but could not get a tough lay-up to fall and the game would go into a second overtime tied at 49.
The Ramblers opened the second extra session with five straight points, including a three from Barrett. Evan Parham answered with a trey for the Trojans, but Khalas Finley got inside for a bucket to push LaFayette's lead back out to four with 1:45 left.
Underwood answered with another driving basket to trim the Ramblers' lead to 56-54 and both teams would miss one shot from the floor and two free throws apiece over the next 40 seconds.
Still trailing by two with less than 10 seconds to go, Gordon Lee turned the ball over out of bounds and was forced to foul Morris with 5.5 left on the clock. The senior calmly swished both shots to up the lead to four and effectively seal the win, though Josh Underwood would hit a lay-up at the buzzer to account for the final basket of the night.
Morris finished with 19 points. Barrett had 15 on five 3-pointers and Finley added 10 in the victory. Pendergrass and Anthony Henderson scored four points each, while Headrick and ShiRay' Walker each scored three as LaFayette improved to 10-5 overall and 8-2 in region play.
Holmes ended the night with 32 points. Josh Underwood had seven and Jordan Underwood went for five. Sam Sartin had four points, while three each from Parham and Cooper Jackson, along with two by Luke Sikes, completed the scoring for Gordon Lee, now 9-12 overall and 2-8 in 6-AAA.
LaFayette will be at home on Friday night to take on Bremen in two more region contests, while Gordon Lee will welcome in Walker County rival Ridgeland for a pair of 6-AAA games that same night. Gordon Lee will also make the short drive to Oakwood Christian on Saturday for a varsity doubleheader.