The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers made the long drive to Gordon County Monday night and it was an even longer drive back as both teams suffered tough region road losses to Sonoraville.
Sonoraville girls 75, LaFayette 51
In the opener, LaTyah Barber poured in 24 points to go with five rebounds and a pair of steals, but it was not nearly enough to get past the Lady Phoenix, who entered the game ranked No. 6 in Class AAA.
Mykeria Johnson had 10 points, six rebounds, four blocks and a steal for LaFayette (6-5 overall, 3-5 in 6-AAA) in the loss. Haven Yancy added eight points and one rebound and Heather Tucker collected three points, five boards, a steal and an assist.
The rest of the stat sheet included efforts from Haynie Gilstrap (2 points, 2 rebounds), Michaela Baker (2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist, 1 block) and Jenna Baker (2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist).
Sonoraville boys 65, LaFayette 40
A highly-anticipated match-up of unbeaten and state-ranked teams became a nightmare for the Ramblers in the final game of the evening as a very cold shooting night for the visitors, along with tough defense from the home team and foul trouble, combined to hand LaFayette its first loss of the season.
LaFayette (10-1, 7-1) made just 16 of 60 shots, including just 2 of 19 from behind the 3-point line. Sonoraville (14-0, 8-0) put four players in double figures, paced by a 23-point performance from Orry Darnell.
Aidan Hadaway had 11 points for the Ramblers, followed by DeCameron Porter with 10, Jaylon Ramsey with eight, Zach Barrett with six and Junior Barber with five.
LaFayette will host Sonoraville in a pair of rematches on Jan. 26, but both LaFayette teams will be back in 6-AAA action tonight (Tuesday) when Ringgold comes to Dan Priest Gymnasium for a 6 p.m. varsity doubleheader.