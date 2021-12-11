It may not have been the prettiest victory in school history, but it was good enough for the LaFayette Lady Ramblers on Friday as they picked up a 32-29 win at Rockmart to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-AAA play.
Mykeria Johnson had 15 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks for the Lady Ramblers. Jenna Baker picked up six points, two rebounds and two steals. Fanny Barber added five points, three boards and a steal. Heather Tucker scored three points to go with a rebound and a steal. Ava Brown chipped in with two points and two boards, while Sara Pendley added one point, two rebounds and two steals.
LaFayette boys 61, Rockmart 37
The Ramblers picked up a win in the nightcap, blasting the Jackets behind 26 points from Junior Barber. Aidan Hadaway scored 24 and grabbed 15 rebounds as No. 4-ranked LaFayette moved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in region play.
LaFayette girls 36, Rockmart 18 (JV)
The Lady Ramblers' junior varsity girls also scored a win as Vianca Segarra had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals. Kenedy Ludy had a solid game with nine points, seven boards and five steals, while Raven Yancy picked up eight points, three rebounds and four steals.
Mallony Mitchell added five points and three rebounds, while the rest of the stats included two points and four boards from Mya Haun and two points and nine rebounds by Alivia Hughes.
LaFayette will turn around and play again on Saturday with a later afternoon doubleheader against visiting Ringgold as 6-AAA play continues.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.