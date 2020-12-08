The LaFayette Ramblers got a leg up in the Region 6-AAA standings with a 75-57 home win over Rockmart on Tuesday night.
DeCameron Porter scored 14 of his 27 points in the final period. He also pulled down a dozen rebounds, as did Aidan Hadaway, who poured in 18 points.
Junior Barber scored 15 and Jaylon Ramsey had 11 to give the Ramblers four players in double figures. Three points by Zach Barrett and two from Jordan Kennerly rounded out the scoring as LaFayette moved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the region.
LaFayette, now ranked fourth in Class 3A in the newest ScoreAtlanta polls, will travel to Chatsworth on Thursday to take on 10th-ranked Murray County in another region contest. The Ramblers will stay in 6-AAA on Friday with a game at Ringgold.
Only the Ramblers played on Tuesday night as COVID-19 issues have shut down the Lady Ramblers through the end of next week. Make-up dates for the Murray County and Ringgold games were unknown as of press time.