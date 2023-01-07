Fans at Dan Priest Arena were treated to a pair of thrilling contests on Friday night and fans of both LaFayette and Adairsville went home celebrating a win as the two teams split a pair of Region 6-AAA games.
LAFAYETTE GIRLS 56, ADAIRSVILLE 54
The Lady Ramblers handed the Lady Tigers their first region loss of the season in the opener, but needed overtime to do it.
Michaela Baker had a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds. She scored 17 of her points in the second half, while Fanny Barber scored six of LaFayette's eight points in the extra session. She finished with 12 points and three boards. Jenna Baker had 10 points and three rebounds, giving the Lady Ramblers (5-5, 2-3) three players in double figures.
Suki Williams scored four points, grabbed five boards and blocked two shots. Emma Parker also had four points, while Raven Yancy added three points, two rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists. Ava Brown rounded out the stats with one point, one rebound and two steals.
ADAIRSVILLE BOYS 63, LAFAYETTE 60
The Tigers stayed unbeaten in 6-AAA by holding off the Ramblers in the nightcap.
Jaden Morris had 21 points for LaFayette (4-5, 3-2), followed by Zach Barrett with 11, Dawson Pendergrass with 10 and Khalas Finley with nine.
LaFayette will be back at home on Tuesday with two big region contests against Ringgold.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.