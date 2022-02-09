The LaFayette Lady Ramblers took a four-point lead into the second quarter at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday night, but were outscored 15-4 in that second period before going on to drop a 55-41 decision to the Lady Colts in a Region 6-AAA matchup.
Jenna Baker had 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Lady Ramblers (9-12, 5-10). Mykeria Johnson had 12 points to go with four rebounds, two steals, two assists and one block. Suki Williams finished with four points and three rebounds, while Raven Yancy had six boards, two steals and two assists to go with her three points.
Heather Tucker scored three points and added two rebounds and two steals. Olivia Acuff and Michaela Baker each scored two points with Baker adding five rebounds. Sara Pendley also cleaned the glass for two rebounds, while Fanny Barber rounded out the stats with three rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 66, COAHULLA CREEK 47
The final game of the night saw the Orange-and-Black jump out to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter before rolling to their 21st victory in as many tries. LaFayette is also a perfect 15-0 in region play.
Aidan Hadaway had 20 points, as did Jordan Kennerly. Junior Barber finished with 13 points. Jaylon Ramsey added seven and Zach Barrett dropped in six to keep LaFayette unbeaten.
The Ramblers and Lady Ramblers will close out the regular season at home Friday night against LFO, starting with the girls' contest at 7 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.