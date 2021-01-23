The LaFayette Ramblers played host to North Murray in a Saturday afternoon matinee make-up game and made quick work of the Mountaineers, 66-40, to move to 12-1 overall and 9-1 in Region 6-AAA.
A 21-5 first quarter gave LaFayette a lead it would never give up. Aidan Hadaway and DeCameron Porter combined for 17 points in the opening stanza and they finished the game with 20 and 18 points, respectively.
Junior Barber added 11 points and Zach Barrett went for six. Jaylon Ramsey had four, while three from Jordan Kennerly, two from Kendall Culbreth and one from Jaden Morris completed the scoring.
Both LaFayette squads will be in action on Tuesday when Sonoraville comes to south Walker County for a pair of rematches after the two schools met less than a week ago in Gordon County, a doubleheader swept by the home teams.
The Ramblers are one game behind the Phoenix (10-0) in the region standings, thanks to the loss this past Monday. The Phoenix, however, will be coming into the contest fresh off their first loss of the season as Calhoun dealt Sonoraville a 55-28 defeat on Saturday.