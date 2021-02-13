It was a successful trip to Chatsworth for the LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers on Friday night as they finished up the Region 6-AAA regular-season with a sweep at North Murray.
LaFayette girls 58, North Murray 39
In the opener, Mykeria Johnson erupted for 28 points as the Lady Ramblers coasted to the victory. Johnson also had four steals to go with two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. LaTyah Barber also had a solid night with 17 points, six rebounds and six steals.
Savanna Hall had four points, six rebounds and three steals. Michaela Baker matched her with four points, while also pulling down seven boards. Heather Tucker had three points, two assists and a team-high seven steals, while Fanny Barber finished with three points and three steals for LaFayette (11-8, 8-8).
LaFayette boys 63, North Murray 44
The Ramblers (18-1, 15-1) got out to a 28-13 lead at intermission before pouring it on in the second half to lock up the No. 1 seed for next week's region tournament.
Junior Barber poured in 27 points in the victory. Aidan Hadaway scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, while the scoring was rounded out by seven points from DeCameron Porter, five from Jaylon Ramsey and four by Jordan Kennerly.
The LaFayette girls are scheduled to play their tournament opener on Monday. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.
As the top seed in the boys' tournament, LaFayette will not have to play until next Friday night at 7 p.m. in a semifinal game. Friday's win also assured the Ramblers of making the state tournament field once again.
The tournament will be held at Sonoraville High School and the brackets will be finalized and released on Saturday.