The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers welcomed Gordon Lee for a pair of region games Friday night at Dan Priest Arena and the Orange-and-Black sent the home crowd back home happy with a sweep of their Walker County rivals.
LAFAYETTE GIRLS 61, GORDON LEE 36
In the opener, the Lady Ramblers took a narrow 23-21 lead at the break, but outscored the Lady Trojans in the second half, 38-18.
Jenna Baker had a huge game with 24 points, five rebounds and four steals. Raven Yancy finished with 14 points, three rebounds and two steals, while Michaela Baker, seeing her first action of the season, got back into the swing of things with eight points, five boards and two steals.
Suki Williams had five points and five rebounds. Haven Yancy finished with four points and four rebounds. Fanny Barber had four points, four boards and three assists, while Sara Pendley chipped in with two points for the Lady Ramblers (3-2, 1-2).
Emma Phillips scored 14 points for Gordon Lee (1-4, 0-3). Gracie Helton, Charlsie McElhaney and Dallas Wagoner had six points apiece. Riley Shirley added four and Abby Logan finished with one.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 60, GORDON LEE 40
The nightcap followed a similar script as the Trojans built a 26-22 at intermission, only to see the Ramblers outscore them 38-14 over the final two periods of play.
LaFayette (2-2, 2-1) got 19 points from Anthony Henderson. Jaden Morris had 14 points, including two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Dawson Pendergrass had 10 points. Khalas Finley scored eight points and grabbed a team-high 17 rebounds. ShiRay' Walker added seven points and Evan Williams dropped in two.
Cooper Jackson and Hunter Holmes shared top billing with 11 points for Gordon Lee (4-3, 0-3). Andrew Amor and Jordan Underwood both scored five. Sam Sartin had four and Luke Sikes finished with three, while Josh Underwood added one.
LaFayette will travel to Bremen on Tuesday to continue region play, while Gordon Lee will have a much shorter drive as they will head to Ridgeland that same night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.