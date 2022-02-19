In a tournament highlighted by amazing shots and a handful of upsets, the Ringgold Tigers went into Friday's region semifinals as arguably the biggest story of the week.
Seeded ninth out of nine teams when the tournament began, Ringgold took down eighth-seeded Sonoraville last Saturday and followed up with a victory over fifth-seeded Coahulla Creek before getting into the semifinals - and earning a state tournament berth in the process - by upsetting fourth-seeded Rockmart on Thursday.
But waiting for them on Friday was the top-seeded LaFayette Ramblers, the host school, who had absolutely no intention of getting bitten by the upset bug on their own home court.
Playing in front of their ever-present rabid fanbase, LaFayette opened the game on a 13-4 run, led 39-20 at halftime, and blew the game wide open with a dominant third quarter performance on their way to a 75-38 victory.
Now 23-0 on the season, state-ranked LaFayette will look to add another region title to its collection when they face third-seeded Adairsville (15-10) in the title game at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Tigers will come into the game fresh off a 69-65 decision over second-seeded LFO in Friday's other semifinal game.
Ohio University-bound Aidan Hadaway scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Ramblers open up a sizeable lead before turning on the jets in the third quarter.
Hadaway and Junior Barber each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the period, while Jordan Kennerly muscled his way to eight points in the third, most coming off offensive rebounds.
The Ramblers' lead grew to 66-30 by the end of the period and reserves for both teams saw plenty of playing time in the fourth quarter.
Hadaway finished with 28 points and Barber added 21, while Kennerly went for 12. Jaylon Ramsey dropped in five points and Zach Barrett added three, while Jaden Morris, Dawson Pendergrass and Anthony Henderson all finished with two.
O'Reilly Matthews scored 12 points to pace the Tigers (9-19). Brevin Massengale and Jayden Williams had eight points each, while Jordan Wideman finished with six.
The rest of the scoring for Ringgold featured four points from Alex Otting, three by Cooper Sexton, two apiece by Luke Rominger and Caden Dodson and one from Zachary Fow.
Ringgold will take on county rival LFO (21-3) in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday back at LaFayette High School. The second-seeded Warriors fell to third-seeded Adairsville (15-10) on Friday, 69-65.
