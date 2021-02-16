The LaFayette Lady Ramblers' quest for back-to-back state playoff appearances began on Monday night with a 58-47 Region 6-AAA tournament win over North Murray at Sonoraville High School.
Fifth-seeded LaFayette (12-8) took a narrow 23-21 lead into intermission against the eighth-seeded Lady Mountaineers. However, Mykeria Johnson bounced back from a scoreless first half to put up 15 points over the final two quarters. She also added five rebounds, four blocks and an assist.
LaTyah Barber matched her with 15 points, adding eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Savanna Hall had a big game inside with 11 points, seven boards and one assist, while Fanny Barber added five points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Michaela Baker finished with four points, four rebounds and a steal. Jenna Baker also added four points and one rebound. Heather Tucker recorded two points, three boards and a pair of steals, while Haynie Gilstrap had two points to cap the scoring.
The night's other contest resulted in a mild upset as seventh-seeded Adairsville slipped past sixth-seeded Murray County, 59-56.
LaFayette will play against on Wednesday night at 7:30 against fourth-seeded Ringgold back at Sonoraville. The two teams split their two regular season meetings, both winning at home.
That match-up will be preceded by a 6 p.m. contest between third-seeded Rockmart and seventh-seeded Adairsville. The winner of that game will face second-seeded Coahulla Creek in a semifinal game at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The LaFayette-Ringgold winner will take on top-seeded Sonoraville Friday night at 7 p.m. The tournament consolation game will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, while the championship game is set for 7.
Wednesday's winners will also secure spots in the state tournament.