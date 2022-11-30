LaFayette Ramblers

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles took a 13-11 lead on visiting LaFayette Tuesday night, but were not able to hang on as the Lady Ramblers took control of the game in the second quarter before going on to post a 48-29 win in the first-ever basketball meeting between the two Walker County programs.

Jenna Baker had the hot hand early and finished with 17 points, followed by Fanny Barber with nine as LaFayette improved to 2-0 on the season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

