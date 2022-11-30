The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles took a 13-11 lead on visiting LaFayette Tuesday night, but were not able to hang on as the Lady Ramblers took control of the game in the second quarter before going on to post a 48-29 win in the first-ever basketball meeting between the two Walker County programs.
Jenna Baker had the hot hand early and finished with 17 points, followed by Fanny Barber with nine as LaFayette improved to 2-0 on the season.
The rest of the points were divvied up with four by Haven Yancy and Ava Brown, three from Raven Yancy and two apiece from Kenedy Ludy, Sara Pendley, Ella Webb, Alivia Hughes and Suki Williams.
Chloe Brodie came off the bench to score 14 for the Lady Eagles (4-2), who saw a four-game winning streak snapped. Janel Buckels had seven points, followed by Mana Gilchrist with six. Trinity Hall and Caroline Tindell had one point each.
OCA will be on the road Thursday to play at Chattanooga's Grace Baptist Academy, while LaFayette will open Region 6-3A play Friday at home against state-ranked and fellow unbeaten LFO.
The boys' teams did not face off on Tuesday, but the Ramblers did open their season with a 49-34 loss at Dalton. No further details had been reported as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.