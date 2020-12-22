After rallying from a one-point first-quarter deficit to take a 33-30 lead at intermission, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers were outscored 22-10 in the third quarter and dropped a 70-57 decision to visiting Rockmart in a make-up game Tuesday night in south Walker County.
Four players scored in double figures for the Lady Jackets, led by a 35-point effort from Region 6-AAA Player of the Year candidate Keyarah Berry.
LaTyah Barber had a solid night for LaFayette with 25 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists. Mykeria Johnson scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and Savanna Hall had eight points, six boards and four steals.
Four points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists from Fanny Barber and two points, five boards, two steals and one assist by Heather Tucker completed the stat sheet.
LaFayette (2-1, 1-1) will be back in action on Dec. 29 when they join the boys' team for a home doubleheader against Trion. It will be Senior Night at Dan Priest Gymnasium.