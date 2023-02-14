LaFayette Ramblers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers defeated LaFayette twice during the regular season, but the Lady Ramblers were able to reverse that trend when it counted the most.

Playing in the opening game of the Region 6-AAA tournament at LFO on Monday afternoon, LaFayette used a big second quarter to take control and never relinquished it in a 69-40 victory over their Walker County rivals.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

