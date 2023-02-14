The Ridgeland Lady Panthers defeated LaFayette twice during the regular season, but the Lady Ramblers were able to reverse that trend when it counted the most.
Playing in the opening game of the Region 6-AAA tournament at LFO on Monday afternoon, LaFayette used a big second quarter to take control and never relinquished it in a 69-40 victory over their Walker County rivals.
LaFayette (7-14) will advance to play third-seeded Bremen on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will move on to the tournament semifinals against second-seeded Coahulla Creek on Friday and clinch an automatic bid in the Class AAA state tournament.
LaFayette opened up a 16-9 lead in the opening quarter, only to see the Lady Panthers respond with a 7-0 run to tie it. However, Fanny Barber, who had missed the previous seven games with an injury, buried a 3-pointer from the corner late in the period to give the Lady Ramblers a 19-16 lead.
The Orange-and-Black scored the first five points of the second quarter, but the contest came to a screeching halt with just over four minutes left in the half when LaFayette's Jenna Baker was shaken up after driving in for a lay-up. The junior was helped back to the bench and did not return to action.
But with their leading scorer unavailable, the Lady Ramblers stepped up. Baker's lay-up turned out to be the first two points of a 12-0 run that put LaFayette up by 20 with 1:35 to go in the half. The run featured back-to-back inside buckets by Suki Williams and the Lady Ramblers went into halftime with a comfortable 40-21 lead.
Ridgeland never threatened again as LaFayette stretched out its lead to 20 early in the third quarter and methodically added to it the rest of the way. The Lady Ramblers finished the game by holding the Lady Panthers to just five points in the fourth to advance in the tournament.
Barber had a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Michaela Baker recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Raven Yancy had nine points, five steals and four rebounds.
Kenedy Ludy scored seven points off the bench, while Williams and Emma Parker each finished with six. Jenna Baker had five points. Tamra Yancy scored three and pulled down six boards, while Sara Pendley and Ella Webb each scored two.
Ridgeland (10-16) got 12 points from Jamiah Lewis and eight each from Emma Fowler and Nisha Lane. Madison Lennon scored six, followed by four from Autumn Pasley and two from Ava Mariakis. The Lady Panthers also had a solid night at the free throw line as they made 14 of 19 attempts.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.