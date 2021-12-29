BASKETBALL: LaFayette girls rebound in Chickamauga By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LaFayette Lady Ramblers shook off Tuesday's defeat and handed Hixson a 48-20 loss in the consolation bracket of the Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.Fanny Barber hit three 3-pointers and had a team high 15 points for LaFayette. Suki Williams had eight points, while Michaela Baker and Jenna Baker both dropped in six.The remainder of the points included four apiece from Mykeria Johnson and Ava Brown, two each by Kenedy Ludy and Olivia Acuff, and one by Raven Yancy.The Lady Ramblers (4-6) will play in the fifth-place game Thursday at 1 p.m. against Dade County. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Dec. 13-19, 2021 2021 in review: Catoosa County's top stories of the year Biden administration nixes Georgia Medicaid waiver over work requirement BASKETBALL: Ridgeland boys through to GL Tournament semifinals Restaurant inspections for Catoosa County for Dec. 1-15, 2021 Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Hindsight 2021: Georgia’s top news stories of 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 'A staggering surge': Metro Atlanta health care systems address public on COVID-19 Updated 5 hrs ago Year in review: No. 3 - New leadership in Cherokee County 6 hrs ago For 'the least of these,' Turner Chapel cuts ribbon on new food pantry Updated 4 hrs ago Kemp appointees Thompson, Usher sworn in as newest Cobb judges Updated 5 hrs ago