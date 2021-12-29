LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers shook off Tuesday's defeat and handed Hixson a 48-20 loss in the consolation bracket of the Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

Fanny Barber hit three 3-pointers and had a team high 15 points for LaFayette. Suki Williams had eight points, while Michaela Baker and Jenna Baker both dropped in six.

The remainder of the points included four apiece from Mykeria Johnson and Ava Brown, two each by Kenedy Ludy and Olivia Acuff, and one by Raven Yancy.

The Lady Ramblers (4-6) will play in the fifth-place game Thursday at 1 p.m. against Dade County.

