Rockmart's Keyarah Berry and LaFayette's LaTyah Barber put on quite the individual battle for hoop fans in Polk County on Friday night and their respective teams did the same.
Tied at 72 after four quarters, the homestanding Lady Jackets won the overtime session, 6-2, and dealt the Lady Ramblers a tough 78-74 Region 6-AAA loss.
Berry had 46 points and her team needed every single one of them to hold off the gritty Lady Ramblers, who dropped to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the region.
Meanwhile, Barber had a career-high 34 points and completed the double-double with 10 rebounds, adding five assists and four steals. Mykeria Johnson added 21 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Savanna Hall finished with seven points and nine boards.
Heather Tucker scored six points to go with two rebounds and two steals. Michaela Baker and Haven Yancy each had two points, six boards and an assist, while Haynie Gilstrap filled out the stat sheet with two points and two rebounds.
LaFayette boys 78, Rockmart 57
After defeating the Jackets, 75-57, earlier this season in LaFayette, the Ramblers completed the sweep on Friday, jumping out to a 37-24 halftime advantage and never looking back.
LaFayette (10-0, 7-0) got 28 points from both DeCameron Porter and Aidan Hadaway as the duo nearly outscored the Jackets by themselves. Hadaway also pulled down 15 rebounds and Porter cleaned the glass for 14 boards.
Jaylon Ramsey added 10 points and dished out eight assists, while eight points from Junior Barber and four by Jordan Kennerly rounded out the night.
Both LaFayette teams will be in action Monday night for make-up games at Sonoraville. The girls' contest will get started at 6 p.m., to be followed by a highly-anticipated boys' game as the Phoenix (13-0, 7-0) are the only other team in the region, other than LaFayette, still undefeated on the season.