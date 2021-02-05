The LaFayette Lady Ramblers and the LFO Lady Warriors both enjoyed their largest offensive outputs of the season on Friday night, but it was the visiting team getting the better end of a 79-62 result in Fort Oglethorpe.
LaFayette (9-7, 6-7) led by just seven points at the end of the first quarter, but did most of its damage in the second as they outscored LFO, 23-9, to take a 46-25 lead into halftime.
The Lady Warriors (0-16, 0-13) refused to go quietly and begin chipping away at the deficit in the third quarter, eventually getting to within 15 points of the lead. However, the Lady Ramblers would pick up the pace again in the fourth to record the Region 6-AAA road victory.
LaTyah Barber had a big night with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block. Mykeria Johnson had 20 points and seven steals, while Michaela Baker recorded her first high school double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.
Fanny Barber had seven points and a pair of assists. Heather Tucker had six points, four steals and three rebounds and Savanna Hall added four points.
Jenna Baker finished with three points. Haynie Gilstrap scored two points, while Haven Yancy had two points to go with three rebounds and a pair of steals.
Ziara Thompson led all scorers with 27 points for LFO. Madison Stookey had a nice game with 16 points and Zoey Gray-Martin added 10, while three each from Kalie Richiez, Christina Gass and Heidi Johnson rounded out the night.
The boys' game was not played.
The Lady Ramblers will travel back to Catoosa County on Saturday for 5 p.m. game at Ringgold and both LaFayette teams are scheduled to host Adairsville on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the LFO boys will be back in action with a Monday make-up game at Coahulla Creek and both LFO teams will host Sonoraville on Tuesday.