The LaFayette Lady Ramblers nearly saw an 18-point, fourth-quarter lead evaporate completely, but the Orange-and-Black were able to hold on for a 58-54 Region 6-AAA victory at Murray County on Saturday.
Mykeria Johnson had five 3-pointers and a game-high 26 points to go with five rebounds. LaTyah Barber scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, collected eight steals and dished out five assists.
Haven Yancy added six points. Savanna Hall had four points and six rebounds. Heather Tucker finished with four points and four steals, while Fanny Barber knocked down a 3-pointer to cap the scoring.
The game was a make-up date for a postponed game last month. There was no varsity boys' game on Saturday.
The Lady Ramblers (6-2, 3-2) will be back at home to face the Lady Indians again on Tuesday as part of a regularly scheduled varsity doubleheader. The girls will kick off the doubleheader at 6 p.m.