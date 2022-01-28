LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers put three players in double figures and claimed a 57-48 home win over Adairsville on Friday night.

Jenna Baker scored 19 points, Michaela Baker had 12 and Mykeria Johnson added 11 as the Lady Ramblers improved to 8-11 overall and 4-9 in Region 6-AAA.

Heather Tucker scored six points. Fanny Barber added four. Raven Yancy dropped in three and Sara Pendley finished with two.

Results of the Ramblers' game had not been reported as of press time.

LaFayette will load up the buses and head to Gordon County on Tuesday to face Sonoraville in a region doubleheader.

