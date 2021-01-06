The LaFayette Lady Ramblers stayed within striking distance of No. 3-ranked Coahulla Creek in the first half on Tuesday, but found the lid on the hoop sealed fairly tight in the final two quarters as the host Lady Colts (12-1, 6-1) pulled away for a 63-42 victory.
LaFayette (4-2, 1-2) was down just one point at the end of the first quarter and trailed 30-21 at intermission, but were not able to maintain their momentum in the second half of the Region 6-AAA contest.
Mykeria Johnson had a solid night on both ends of the floor, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals. LaTyah Barber had 13 points, seven boards, three steals and a pair of blocks, while Suki Williams recorded three points and three rebounds.
Two points, five rebounds and a steal by Heather Tucker and two points, one rebound and one steal by Haven Yancy filled out the stat sheet.
The boys' game was not played due to COVID issues with the Colts. It will be made up at a later date.
Both LaFayette teams will be in action at home on Friday when LFO comes to south Walker County for a 7 p.m. doubleheader.