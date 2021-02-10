If the LaFayette Ramblers have learned just one thing over the past five successful seasons, it's that when February rolls around, you're going to get everyone's best shot.
And that's exactly what the Ramblers got from Adairsville on Tuesday night.
Trailing by double digits in the second quarter, LaFayette was able to get back in the ball game, grab the lead and hang on at the end to finally put away the pesky Tigers, 78-75, in a thrilling Region 6-AAA game at Dan Priest Gymnasium.
The combination of Adairsville's outside shooting and the athleticism of swingman T.J. Printup, Jr. gave LaFayette problems in the first half as the Tigers built a 23-14 lead after one quarter and increased their advantage to 11 early in the second.
However, the Ramblers didn't panic. They got six straight points on three straight drives to the basket for lay-ups by Jaylon Ramsey, while a late steal by DeCameron Porter led to a bucket from Aidan Hadaway in the closing seconds that pulled LaFayette to within three points of the lead, 39-36, at halftime.
LaFayette would rely on its big men for offense in the third quarter. Hadaway scored six straight points before the Ramblers took the lead, 48-47, on a short jump hook in the lane by Porter with 3:54 to play in the period.
Porter, the Ramblers' only senior, then showed off his perimeter game with back-to-back 3-pointers to put his team up by seven points. Adairsville answered and cut LaFayette's lead back down to 54-53 on the trey by Printup, but Porter would knock down another long-range shot to give the home team a 61-53 advantage going into the final eight minutes of play.
The Ramblers' lead would swell to 10 points in the opening minute of the final quarter, but Adairsville had no intentions of letting LaFayette run away with the rest of the game.
After a breakway dunk by Hadaway with 3:57 to go put the Ramblers up 69-60, the Tigers would score five consecutive points and Tucker Deams would hit from outside with 2:45 remaining, slicing the deficit down to three. Deams would hit another tough 3-pointer on the Tigers' next possession and LaFayette's lead was suddenly down to just two, 73-71 with 2:07 to play.
Ramsey answered with a basket off an offensive rebound and Porter drew a foul moments later, hitting two free throws to push the lead back to six. But Printup responded with a drive to the basket and the Tigers caught a break when LaFayette turned it over shortly after inbounding the ball.
However, Adairsville would miss on its ensuing possession and the visitors would be forced to put Junior Barber on the line with 28 seconds to go. The junior hit 1 of 2 at the line to get the lead back to five and Porter would come up with a defensive rebound after the Tigers missed a rushed 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.
LaFayette missed three consecutive free throws in the closing seconds, but one final full-court heave by the Tigers at the buzzer was well off the mark as LaFayette picked up the hard-earned victory.
Hadaway scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half and led LaFayette with 17 rebounds, while Porter scored 24 points and pulled down 14 boards. Thirteen points from Barber, 11 from Ramsey and two by Zach Barrett rounded out the night for the Ramblers (16-1, 14-1).
Printup put on a show with 34 points for Adairsville (10-11, 4-10) and Deams scored 21 on seven 3-pointers, but was not enough pull the upset against the state ranked Ramblers.
LaFayette girls 74, Adairsville 25
There are four quarters in a basketball game, but the Lady Ramblers needed just one on in Tuesday's opener.
Playing their final home game of the season, the Orange-and-Black dropped the hammer early, taking a 31-8 lead after the first quarter and rolling to the victory.
LaFayette's two seniors, LaTyah Barber and Savanna Hall, were key contributors in the win. Hall scored four points, pulled down five rebounds and had a pair of steals, while Barber flirted with a quadruple-double. She scored 19 points and added seven boards, nine steals and five assists.
Mykeria Johnson had a team-high 26 points to go with three rebounds and five steals. Heather Tucker had 11 points, two rebounds and four steals. Fanny Barber added nine points, six rebounds and two steals, while Haven Yancy finished with five points, seven boards and two steals.
LaFayette will close out the regular season on Friday with games at North Murray, starting at 7 p.m.