The LaFayette Lady Ramblers moved to 2-0 on the season on Saturday afternoon with a 58-57 victory at Trion, but not before having to hold off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by the Lady Bulldogs.
LaFayette, who led by eight points at halftime, increased its lead to double digits, 41-30, on a 3-pointer by Haney Gilstrap three minutes into the third quarter.
Trion trimmed the deficit down to five with a 6-0 run, but LaFayette would stretch its advantage back out to 10 by the end of the third quarter and they still led by eight points, 55-47, midway through the fourth.
However, three straight drives to the bucket by Chloe Murdock pulled the Lady Bulldogs to within two before a huge Mykeria Johnson 3-pointer upped LaFayette's lead back to five, 58-53.
Two more baskets by Trion sliced LaFayette's lead down to one with 1:19 to go, but the Lady Bulldogs were unable to take the lead on either of their next two possessions.
A missed free throw by LaFayette with 18 seconds left led to a tie-up and Trion would get the ball on the alternate possession, but the Lady Bulldogs would turn it over with 7.8 seconds to play and were forced to foul.
The Lady Ramblers again missed at the line with 4.6 seconds remaining and Trion was able to corral the rebound and get one final chance to win the game. However, Murdock's heave from midcourt found only the backboard as the Lady Ramblers escaped with the win.
Johnson had 21 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks in the victory. Gilstrap finished with 11 points and five rebounds and Michaela Baker picked up eight points. LaTyah Barber had just seven points, but added four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Heather Tucker had six points, six boards and five steals, while Haven Yancy chipped in with two points.
Murdock scored eight of her 21 points in the fourth quarter for Trion (3-1) and I'zaih McCutchins finished with 12 points.
LaFayette boys 67, Trion 41
There would be no such drama in the nightcap as the Ramblers (1-0) took an early 7-5 lead, but got a 3-pointer from Junior Barber and a two-handed baseline jam by Aidan Hadaway to up the lead to 14-5 midway through the first quarter.
Following a time-out, LaFayette extended its run to 17-0 over the next three minutes. Hadaway highlighted the run with another breakaway slam, which was set up with a blocked 3-point shot by DeCameron Porter, and the Ramblers led 26-7 after the opening period.
A huge second-quarter block against the backboard by Hadaway led to an outlet pass and a two-handed slam by Porter as LaFayette built its lead to 33-7 with 5:40 to go before halftime and Ramblers would eventually take a 40-16 lead at the break en route to the win.
Barber had 23 points and Jalyon Ramsey added 12 as the backcourt duo came up with several steals and assists in the victory. Hadaway had 19 points to go with 14 rebounds and three blocks and Porter scored four points, but added a dozen rebounds and blocked three shots. Four points by Gray Payton and two each by Sam Hall and Dawson Pendergrass rounded out the scoring.
Individual scoring for Trion (1-1) was unavailable as of press time. The Bulldogs were short-handed during the game with just seven players in uniform.
LaFayette will host Rockmart on Tuesday in a pair of big early-season Region 6-AAA contests.