For three consecutive seasons, the LaFayette Ramblers have turned in a win-loss record that has set a new program standard.
And for three consecutive seasons, they've had their campaigns end on their own home court at the hands of the Cross Creek Razorbacks.
The third time proved not to be the charm for the Ramblers on Saturday night as the Razorbacks, who defeated LaFayette in the Elite Eight the past two seasons, held on for a 50-47 victory in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
It turned out to be the only loss of the season in a fabulous 25-1 year for the Orange-and-Black.
"That's the most athletic and the biggest team we've played all year," said head coach Hank Peppers. "But that's the way it is in the state tournament. The deeper you go in, the bigger and more athletic (the opponents). They are also a very dangerous 3-point shooting team and I thought we guarded them very well."
The 50 points put up by the Razorbacks was the second fewest they've scored in a game all season along.
"I was proud of our defense," Peppers continued. "But we gave up a couple of runs there where we gave up some fast-break stuff that we shouldn't have off of turnovers."
A back-and-forth first quarter ended with Aidan Hadaway's step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer that put the Ramblers up 17-13 and they led 20-17 early in the second when the Razorbacks went on one of those aforementioned runs.
The defending state champions from Augusta went on a 9-0 spurt to pull ahead 26-20 before Hadaway converted a 3-point play with 2:25 left before halftime to break the drought.
Junior Barber connected on two straight baskets in the final 48 seconds of a half, following a couple of nice moves in the lane, to keep the Ramblers well within striking distance at 30-27.
Both teams got after it on defense even more in the third quarter, but the Razorbacks were able to slowly stretch it out to an eight-point advantage with just over two minutes to play. However, Hadaway and Zach Barrett with both scored buckets in the final two minutes and Cross Creek's lead had shrunk to 41-35 by the end of the third quarter.
The Razorbacks, who battled some foul trouble most of the night, suffered what appeared to be a devastating blow at the time as 6-foot-7 center Antoine Lorick, one of their primary inside scorers, picked up his final two fouls within 32 seconds of each other and was out of the game for good with 6:10 remaining and LaFayette down by just four points.
But the 6-foot-7 Terrenice Streetman slid into the middle to take up the slack and help Cross Creek push the lead back out to eight with 4:30 remaining.
Still, LaFayette continued to chip away in the final four minutes. Hadaway came through with a 3-point play at the 4:05 mark and Jaylon Ramsey followed up a Razorback miss by driving the length of the floor for a lay-up with 2:40 to go to get it down to a 47-44 deficit.
Ahmad McClain put in a second-chance basket with 1:20 left to get it back a six-point cushion, only to see Barber answer with a 3-pointer that pulled the Ramblers to within three with 1:01 to go as a very pro-LaFayette crowd at Dan Priest Arena roared its approval.
LaFayette was eventually forced to foul to put the Razorbacks in the bonus, but the Ramblers caught a break when McClain missed the front end of a one-and-one with 20.5 seconds left. Unfortunately, the Ramblers could not connect on a game-tying 3-pointer at the other end.
The home team drew a non-shooting foul on the rebound, but missed the front end with 4.7 seconds to go and had to foul again with 1.5 seconds left. Cross Creek missed the ensuing free toss and one final, full-court, desperation heave by the Ramblers was well off the mark as time expired.
Peppers later said that the biggest story of the game was Cross Creek's offensive rebounding in the second half.
"We just could not get to (the rebounds) and I've seen that in playoffs before," he added. "Some teams are so big and athletic that you can guard them and make them miss one shot, but it's those second and third shots that get you."
Lorick had 12 points to lead Cross Creek (23-6), while Streetman finished with 10 points.
Hadaway collected a game-high 24 points and Barber picked up 13. Barber's late 3-pointer also put him over the 1,000-point mark for his career. Ramsey battled his way to five points, while Barrett and Jaden Morris each scored two.
While Cross Creek will advance to play at Groves in the Elite Eight, the loss signaled the end of a spectacular four years for LaFayette's senior class, who went a combined 96-9 with three region championships and four state playoff appearances.
"They mean everything," Peppers said about the seniors. "They are LaFayette basketball, them and the ones that came before them. It's just been such a blessing to coach them and watch them grow. Three straight region titles, state playoffs every time they've been in high school, Elite Eight twice and Sweet 16 once. That's special. It'll likely go down in history as the greatest run we've ever had here.
"But the thing is, the run is not over. We want to keep getting better. We're going to have some returners coming back that are very special that not a lot of people know about because they didn't play much varsity this season. Our JV team was dominant this year and that's probably because they kept going up against the top team in north Georgia every day in practice. That will pay off exponentially."