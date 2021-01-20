COVID-19 issues prevented the LaFayette Lady Ramblers and the Ringgold Lady Tigers from facing off in their first regularly scheduled region game back on Dec. 11. That game is scheduled to be made up in Ringgold on Feb. 6.
And if the teams' first meeting of the season is in the indication, fans will be in for another treat in a little less than three weeks' time.
Tuesday night in LaFayette, the Lady Ramblers overcame an early first-half deficit and tried to pull away on a couple of different occasions before the clock finally ran out on the visitors in a 60-54 LaFayette victory.
Ringgold (9-5, 5-4) led 11-6 after the first quarter, but the Lady Ramblers would finally start to get their offense on track in the second quarter. A breakaway lay-up by Heather Tucker would tie the game at 14 with 4:02 left in the opening half.
LaFayette went on to end the half an 8-2 run. Mykeria Johnson connected on a 3-pointer. Fanny Barber made a transition lay-up off an assist by her older sister, LaTyah, and Savanna Hall converted a steal under the Ringgold basket into a 3-point play with 27 seconds remaining as LaFayette (7-5, 4-5) took a 22-16 lead into the locker room.
The Lady Ramblers scored the first two points of the third quarter, only to see Ringgold answer with six straight points to cut the gap down to 24-22 with four minutes left in the period. They eventually tied the game at 29 on a strong drive to the basket by Riley Nayadley with 1:39 left.
However, the Lady Ramblers refused to give up the lead for long. LaTyah Barber answered with a big 3-pointer from the corner and four points from Johnson and two by Haven Yancy - set up by a late Tucker steal - capped a final 9-0 run by the home team as they took a 38-29 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.
LaFayette enjoyed its biggest lead of the night, 50-39, on a step-back three by Johnson with 3:17 to play and the two teams would trade four baskets over the next 55 seconds.
But down 10 points with just over two minutes to play, Ringgold made one final run. Maggie Reed connected on a 3-pointer with 2:15 to go and added another long range shot with 24 seconds left and the visitors trailed by just five points, 56-51.
However, Johnson was fouled with 21 seconds to go and connected on both shots. Five seconds later, LaTyah Barber came up with a huge steal that led to two final game-clinching free throws with 12 seconds to play. Baileigh Pitts would rattle in a 3-pointer for Ringgold with four seconds to go to put the final points of the night on the board.
LaTyah Barber had 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Johnson had 21 points to go with four rebounds and four blocked shots.
Six points by Yancy, five by Fanny Barber, three by Hall and two by Tucker rounded out the scoring for the winners. Tucker also recorded a half-dozen steals, while Hall pulled down three rebounds to go with her one steal. Michaela Baker did not score, but came up huge with 12 rebounds and two steals.
Nayadley had a game-high 26 points for Ringgold. Pitts and Reed both added 10 points. Rachel Lopez finished with seven and Jade Gainer added one. Pitts paced the Lady Tigers with seven rebounds.
LaFayette boys 74, Ringgold 41
Still smarting from their first loss of the season less than 24 hours earlier, the Ramblers found themselves trailing 6-5 midway through the first period of the nightcap.
However, the home team responded with a 19-0 run covering the last half of the first quarter and part of the second to go in front, 24-6.
Ringgold (1-11, 1-9) chipped away at the deficit for the rest of the half, eventually cutting it to eight points late before going into the locker room still within striking distance at 33-23.
But LaFayette (11-1, 8-1) got an early 3-pointer by Zach Barrett to get their offense on track and a quick 11-2 run gave the Ramblers a 44-25 lead less than three minutes into the third quarter.
It would be all LaFayette from there on out.
Aidan Hadaway converted a 3-point play with 3:23 to go in the third to boost the lead to 20 and the Ramblers added to their lead even more in the fourth as they begin to empty the bench.
After scoring just two points in the first quarter, Hadaway erupted over the final three quarters to finish with a game-high 38 points, his second-highest of the season. DeCameron Porter had 20 points in the victory, followed by Barrett with five and Junior Barber with four.
Jordan Kennerly, Dawson Pendergrass and Jaden Morris had two points each and Evan Williams completed the scoring with one.
Brevin Massengale scored 11 points for the Tigers. O'Reilly Matthews had nine points and Caden Dodson finished with seven.
The rest of Ringgold's scoring included six points from Daniel Fow, three from Christian Balistreri, two each from Jayden Williams and Jordan Wideman, and one point from Alex Otting.
LaFayette go on the road for region doubleheader at Adairsville on Friday night, while Ringgold will return home to play host to North Murray as 6-AAA play continues.