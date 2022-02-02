The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got 17 points and five rebounds from sophomore Jenna Baker and picked up a 42-39 win at Sonoraville on Tuesday night.
Michaela Baker added 10 points and five rebounds, while Mykeria Johnson scored eight points, pulled down six boards, collected two steals and blocked two shots to help LaFayette improve to 9-11 overall and 5-9 in Region 6-AAA play.
Fanny Barber scored four points, dished out five assists, collected four rebounds and added three steals. Sara Pendley blocked three shots to go with her two points, while Heather Tucker added one point in the victory.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 71, SONORAVILLE 54
The seventh-ranked Ramblers completed the sweep in the nightcap and are now 20-0 on the season. LaFayette is also one of just four teams in the entire state of Georgia to still be undefeated going into Tuesday night.
Aidan Hadaway had 24 points and added 14 rebounds to complete the double-double. Junior Barber added 19 points, including a breakaway dunk that got the Rambler fans to their feet, while Jaylon Ramsey added 11 points as LaFayette moves to 14-0 in region play.
The Orange-and-Black will take a week off before heading to Coahulla Creek for region games next Tuesday night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.