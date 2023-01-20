LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers got career victory No. 200 for head coach Hank Peppers in a 61-44 home win over Coahulla Creek on Friday night.

LaFayette (9-5 overall, 7-2 in Region 6-AAA) held a slim 31-30 at intermission, but clamped down on the defensive end in the second half.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In