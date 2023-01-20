BASKETBALL: LaFayette boys win No. 200 for Peppers By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 20, 2023 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LaFayette Ramblers got career victory No. 200 for head coach Hank Peppers in a 61-44 home win over Coahulla Creek on Friday night.LaFayette (9-5 overall, 7-2 in Region 6-AAA) held a slim 31-30 at intermission, but clamped down on the defensive end in the second half.The Ramblers used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to take a 48-37 lead into the fourth before opening the final period on a 13-2 spurt to seal the victory, their fifth in a row.Individual scoring had not been reported as of press time.COAHULLA CREEK GIRLS 67, LAFAYETTE 39In the opener, the Lady Ramblers were outscored 19-5 in the first quarter and never recovered as they fell to 5-10 overall and 2-7 in 6-AAA.The Lady Colts, now 6-3 in region play, extended their lead even more in the third quarter as they outscored LaFayette, 18-8.Jenna Baker had 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Orange-and-Black. Suki Williams had nine points and five rebounds and Kenedy Ludy added four points.Raven Yancy, Michaela Baker, Ella Webb, Ava Brown and Tamra Yancy each finished with two points, while Baker led the team with eight rebounds.LaFayette will be back at Dan Priest Arena on Tuesday to face Gordon Lee as 6-AAA action continues. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Georgia collects $3.2 billion in property tax for December Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Jan. 13, to Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates to transfer to former federal lockup Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Adriana E. Ramírez: Hi. I'm the problem; it's me. 50 min ago Case advanced against man charged in 2021 deadly shooting outside Pontiac food market 52 min ago Dearborn man accused of ethnic intimidation to face mental competency exam 53 min ago Patrick McCaffery nears Hawkeye return 53 min ago Lakeland student dies in crash 53 min ago