The buzzer at the end of the game was just about to go off, but the drama was just getting ramped up.
A standing-room only crowd inside the Gordon Lee High School gym, who had been screaming at the top of its lungs a second earlier, was now mostly silent. Every eye in the building watching the ball as it was perched on the rim, willing it to fall one way or the other.
In that breathless moment, players and fans of both teams saw the ball make one-and-a-half agonizingly slow revolutions around the top of the rim. For a split second, it almost seemed like the ball was going to literally stop and perfectly balance itself on back of the iron.
Then it tipped slightly to the right, fell off the rim and onto the floor as the buzzer sounded, which was followed by additional screams - elation from the LaFayette contingent and pure disbelief from the Heritage side.
In one of the most intense high school basketball games the northwest Georgia area has seen in quite sometime, the Ramblers found a way to maintain their undefeated season with a heart-stopping 43-42 victory in the finals of the Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament.
"To be honest, I couldn't be more thankful for this game," LaFayette head coach Hank Peppers said. "When you win and win big several games in a row, it's so easy to get little complacent or to forget how hard winning is, so a game like this was perfect. Heritage really battled and I knew they would."
The Generals led 10-2 early before taking a 12-7 lead at the end of the opening quarter. A 7-0 run by the Ramblers briefly gave them their first lead of the night, but Heritage answered a 3-pointer by Kaleb Gallman and neither team would score again for over five minutes before a Ty Loveless baby hook with a minute left gave the underdog Generals a 17-14 advantage at the break.
Heritage's lead stood at 21-17 in the third, but a put-back by Jordan Kennerly and a lay-in by Jaylon Ramsey was followed by a 3-pointer from Zach Barrett with 1:10 left in the period. Barrett added two free throws on LaFayette's next possession to give the Ramblers their biggest lead of the game (30-23), but Gallman got a shot to drop in the waning seconds to cut the gap to five entering the fourth quarter.
Aidan Hadaway got the large contingent representing Rambler Nation to its feet with a breakaway dunk two minutes into the final quarter, but Heritage answered with back-to-back threes by Gallman and Ryan Heet, while another basket by Heet tied the game at 35 with 4:29 to go.
Hadaway and Gallman took over on the offensive end for their respective teams over the next 2:30. Hadaway hit threes on two straight possessions, while Gallman scored seven consecutive points for the Generals, including a big 3-pointer with 2:07 remaining that gave Heritage a 42-41 lead.
LaFayette missed on its next possession, but heavy pressure by the Ramblers on the defensive end forced a Heritage turnover with a minute to play. Junior Barber thought about launching a three on the Ramblers' next trip down the floor, but instead drove in the lane before pulling up for a 12-foot jumper that touched only the bottom of the net and put LaFayette back on top by one with 44 ticks left on the clock.
Ramsey nearly came up with a steal with 23.5 seconds left, but the ball would go out of bounds. However, tough man defense by Barber resulted in a traveling call on the Generals with 10.1 seconds to play and Heritage was forced to start fouling.
With the Generals still several fouls away from putting LaFayette in the bonus, they gave up three fouls, which took half the time off the clock. But needing to make something happen on defense, Heet made an outstanding, athletic play to knock the inbound pass free and Max Owens was able to corral the bouncing ball and fire a pass back to Heet, who streaked toward the basket as the clock ticked down.
Those in the crowd who weren't already standing, jumped to their feet and let out a collective gasp as the ball kissed off the backboard and onto the rim. Then, for a few anxious moments, everyone held their breath as they watched the ball do its dance on the rim before the game ended.
"Sometimes you get good shots and they just won't fall and we couldn't buy a shot tonight," Peppers added. "But you're going to have games like that, so the key is winning with your defense because your offense might not be on every night."
Hadaway led all scorers with 23 points, despite missing most of the second quarter after picking up two early fouls. Ramsey added seven points, followed by Barber with six and Barrett with five, while Jordan Kennerly chipped in with two.
Gallman scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Generals' comeback. Loveless and Heet had six and five points, respectively, and Bryce Travillian went for four. The rest of the scoring included three from Carson Green and two each from Kaden Swope, J.C. Armour and Collin Swearingin.
LaFayette (11-0) will play again next Friday, Jan. 7, in the second half of a home varsity doubleheader against Coahulla Creek as they get back to Region 6-AAA play. Meanwhile, Heritage (6-5) will be home that same night for a Region 7-AAAA contest against Southeast Whitfield.