After going into the state playoffs undefeated, the LaFayette Ramblers found their backs against the wall at home to Oconee County on Wednesday night.
The Warriors, who finished a surprising fourth in Region 8 despite a 18-9 overall record, had a packed Dan Priest Arena stunned as they led LaFayette 17-9 after the first quarter and 29-19 at halftime.
Rambler fans continued to be nervous as their team was down 44-38 going into the fourth quarter, but the Orange-and-Black rallied down the stretch and moved to 25-0 after a come-from-behind 65-59 victory.
The Ramblers cut the gap to 44-43 with seven minutes to play before taking the lead moments later and the two teams exchanged the lead several times in the final period.
A basket by Aidan Hadaway gave LaFayette a 55-54 lead with 2:12 to go, but the Warriors answered after a drive to the hoop to regain a one-point lead.
Hadaway drew a foul with 1:39 remaining and made two free throws to put the Ramblers back up 57-56 and LaFayette caught a break when Oconee County was called for an offensive foul on its ensuing possession.
A great individual move in the lane by Hadaway made it a three-point Rambler lead with just over a minute remaining and the Warriors were forced to foul Junior Barber after they missed a 3-pointer.
Barber calmly made both free throws with 40.2 seconds to go to up the lead to five and Hadaway delivered a big block on the defensive end with less than 20 seconds left.
Oconee County recovered from the rejection by knocking down a 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds to go. However, Barber made two more free throws just two seconds later and, after the Warriors missed another three, Hadaway iced the game with two final free throws with 1.6 seconds left.
Hadaway had 23 points, while Barber finished with 17, despite missing all but the first two minutes of the first half after picking up two quick fouls.
LaFayette will face a very familiar foe in the next round in Cross Creek (22-6) as the Razorbacks have beaten the Ramblers the past two years in the Elite Eight. The defending state champions advanced with a 75-45 victory over Upson-Lee on Wednesday. The game will be held at LaFayette on Saturday, though a start time had not been announced as of press time.
The winner will face Greater Atlanta Christian or Groves in the Elite Eight.
