The LaFayette Ramblers got a solid test against visiting Rockmart on Friday night, but were able to walk away with a 73-61 victory at Dan Priest Gymnasium.
With the victory, the state-ranked Ramblers improved to 17-0 overall and 11-0 in Region 6-AAA play with five games left in the regular season.
The Ramblers ran out to a 36-24 halftime lead over the Jackets, who came into the game after winning eight of their last nine games, and they were able to keep the visitors at arm's length throughout the rest of the second half.
Aidan Hadaway had 28 points for LaFayette. Junior Barber buried four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Jaylon Ramsey aided the cause with 13 points, while Zach Barrett and Jaden Morris each scored six.
Treylin Davis scored 35 points for Rockmart in a losing effort. He had 26 of those points in the second half.
ROCKMART GIRLS 62, LAFAYETTE 53
The Lady Ramblers took a 26-25 lead into halftime, but could not hang on to it as the Lady Jackets pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim the win.
Mykeria Johnson had 18 points to pace LaFayette (7-10, 3-8), while Jenna Baker continued her recent stellar play with 15 points.
Suki Williams scored six points and Heather Tucker added five. Ava Brown finished with four, while the remainder of the scoring included three points from Fanny Barber and two from Olivia Acuff.
LaFayette will make the drive to Ringgold on Tuesday night to continue region play against the Tigers and Lady Tigers. The varsity girls' game will tip off at 6 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.