Aidan Hadaway and Junior Barber nearly outscored Sonoraville by themselves on Friday night as the duo combined for 49 points in the Ramblers' 66-50 home win.
Hadaway scored 25 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, while Barber went for 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Jordan Kennerly added seven points and Jaden Moore added six, while Dawson Pendergrass and Anthony Henderson both scored two.
LaFayette (6-0), ranked No. 4 by the AJC, improved to 5-0 in Region 6-AAA play with the win.
Sonoraville girls 51, LaFayette 40
In the night's opener, the Lady Ramblers fell behind early and were never able to catch up as they dropped to 3-3 overall in 2-3 in region play.
Mykeria Johnson had 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. Michaela Baker finished with eight points, five boards and a block, while Jenna Baker had eight points to go with five rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Suki Williams had six points and four rebounds. Heather Tucker collected three points, three steals, two assists and one board. Fanny Barber finished with two points, one assist and a block, and Ava Brown scored one point and grabbed one rebound.
LaFayette will makeup Tuesday's postponed games with Adairsville on Saturday at Adairsville, starting with the girls' game at 4 p.m.
