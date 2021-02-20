The LaFayette Ramblers secured at least one home game for the Class AAA state tournament next week with a victory on Friday night.
On Saturday, they will also try to secure a region championship.
Up by six points at the end of the first quarter, top-seeded LaFayette outscored fourth-seeded LFO, 19-5, in the second stanza and cruised to an 82-61 victory over the Warriors in a Region 6-AAA tournament semifinal at Sonoraville.
DeCameron Porter scored 30 points for the top-seeded Ramblers, now 19-1 on the year. Aidan Hadway picked up 25 points in the victory, while Zach Barrett scored a season-high 18 in the victory. Six points from Jaylon Ramsey and three by Junior Barber rounded out the scoring.
Jamichael Davis had 26 points for LFO (13-8). Cameron Gregg went for 19 points and Brent Bowman finished with eight. Four points from Dee Calhoun and three each from Jevonnie Womble and Keenan Walker completed the score sheet for the Warriors, who will take on sixth-seeded North Murray in the third-place game at 3:30 on Saturday back at Sonoraville.
LaFayette will face second-seeded Sonoraville in the championship game after the Phoenix scored a 57-43 win over the Mountaineers in Friday's other semifinal match-up. Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m.