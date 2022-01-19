The Class AAA (AJC) No. 7-ranked LaFayette Ramblers are now 10-0 in Region 6-AAA play after a solid 74-61 road victory at Murray County on Tuesday night.
LaFayette (16-0 overall) led 18-13 after the opening quarter. The second period of play saw four lead changes before the Ramblers were able to take a 36-29 lead into the locker room.
However, the third quarter proved to be the difference as the Ramblers held the Indians to just 10 points and ended the period on a 12-2 run to go in front 60-39 with just eight minutes to play.
Aidan Hadaway had 25 points, followed by Junior Barber with 21 and Jordan Kennerly with a season-high 17.
MURRAY COUNTY GIRLS 59, LAFAYETTE 32
The No. 9-ranked Lady Indians bolted out to a 26-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they picked up the region victory in the opener.
Mykeria Johnson had 10 points to lead the Lady Ramblers (7-9, 3-7). Jenna Baker and Raven Yancy each scored seven points, while Heather Tucker, Fanny Barber, Michaela Baker and Suki Williams all scored two points apiece.
LaFayette will be back at home this Friday night to battle Rockmart in another 6-AAA varsity doubleheader. The Lady Ramblers' game will tip off at 7 p.m.
