The LaFayette Ramblers are one win away from locking up the No. 1 seed for the Region 6-AAA tournament after coasting to a 63-38 win in a make-up game at Coahulla Creek on Thursday night.
LaFayette (17-1, 14-1) opened up a commanding 39-13 lead at the break and would rest its starters after the third quarter.
Junior Barber dialed long distance six times and finished with 20 points, followed by Aidan Hadaway with 18. Jaylon Ramsey dropped in eight points. DeCameron Porter picked up seven, while the scoring was rounded out by five points from Zach Barrett, three from Gray Payton and two from Kendall Culbreth.
LaFayette will travel to North Murray on Friday night for a varsity doubleheader, starting with the girls' game at 7 p.m.