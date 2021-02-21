Down 20-8 after the first quarter. Playing in a swelteringly hot gymnasium. Facing both an outstanding opponent and a large, loud and mostly hostile crowd. On the road. With a region championship hanging in the balance.
A lesser team probably would have folded, but the LaFayette Ramblers are not a lesser team.
Showing their championship pedigree, earned over the past four-plus years of playing in big-time basketball games, LaFayette tied the game in the second quarter, took the lead for good in the third and finally put away homestanding Sonoraville, 58-48, the claim the 6-AAA tournament title on Saturday night.
Not only was it the second straight region championship for the Ramblers, who won 6-AAAA last year before dropping down a classification, it marked the first time in LaFayette's long and storied basketball history that the program had ever won region titles in back-to-back years.
The second-seeded Phoenix led 8-5 midway through the first quarter, but went on a 12-3 run to end the period as bad memories of a 65-40, Jan. 18 loss in the building, aptly referred to as "The Furnace", likely came flooding back to the minds of the LaFayette fans who made the drive to Gordon County for the night's title tilt.
But if that humiliating defeat was in the minds of the Rambler players themselves, they certainly refused to show it.
Three-pointers DeCameron Porter and Junior Barber were part of a 12-2 start to the second quarter that cut Sonoraville's lead down to 22-20 with two minutes left before halftime and the top-seeded Ramblers would eventually go into intermission down a bucket at 27-25.
There were two early ties in the third quarter before Porter knocked down a 3-pointer to give LaFayette its first lead, 32-31, with 5:39 left in the period. The Ramblers slowly stretched out their advantage to 43-37 by the end of the quarter, but star guard Orry Darnell got the Phoenix back to within three points of lead, 45-42 with 5:46 remaining in the contest.
Porter answered with a basket coming out of a time-out and later came up big on the defensive end to block a Darnell lay-up attempt with four minutes to play. However, Darnell drew a foul on a 3-point shot with 2:40 remaining and knocked down all three free shots, cutting LaFayette's lead back down to three, 48-45.
Sonoraville then begin full-court pressure for the first time in the game and had some early success as LaFayette had to use a couple of time-outs to maintain possession. However, the Ramblers finally broke the press and did so in emphatic fashion as Porter's rim-rocking slam with 2:09 to play boosted the lead back to five.
Darnell came back with a basket and a Murray Somers free throw with 1:17 to play again made it a one-possession game at 50-48. But LaFayette broke the press again and Porter would draw a foul with 1:10 to go. The Ramblers' lone senior hit both free throws put his team back up by four and LaFayette got a welcome gift as the Phoenix threw the ball away on their next possession.
Led by point guard Jaylon Ramsey, LaFayette was able to dribble away nearly 30 seconds off the clock before finding Zach Barrett in the lane for a short jumper off the glass to make it a 54-48 game with 36 seconds to go. Porter then grabbed a big defensive rebound after Sonoraville missed a 3-pointer on its ensuing possession.
Forced to foul, the Phoenix put Barber on the line with 23 seconds to play. The junior missed the front end of the 1-and-1, but outhustled four Phoenix defenders to the ball to get his own rebound. He drew another foul with 20.3 seconds left and made both shots as the Rambler Nation began to sense the championship.
Darnell would come up short on a last-gasp 3-point attempt for the Phoenix and Hadaway knocked down a pair of free throws with 10.7 seconds left to account for the final points of the night.
Porter had 26 points, giving him 56 during the two games he played in the tournament, while Hadaway followed up Friday night's 25-point performance with 20 more on Saturday. Barber battled through some early foul trouble to finish with seven points, while three from Ramsey and two each by Barrett and Jordan Kennerly rounded out the scoring.
Darnell led all scorers with 27 points for the Phoenix.
LaFayette (20-1) will open the Class AAA state tournament next week at home against North Hall (11-12), the No. 4 seed from Region 7, while Sonoraville (20-4) will also be at home to take on Region 7 No. 3 seed Cherokee Bluff (15-11).
Sonoraville won the girls' 6-AAA championship by crushing Coahulla Creek, 73-40, in Saturday night's final.