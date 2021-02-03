DeCameron Porter erupted for 31 points and the No. 10-ranked LaFayette Ramblers moved to 14-1 overall and 11-1 in Region 6-AAA with a 20-point home win over Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.
Aidan Hadaway added 16 points and Junior Barber's 10 gave LaFayette three players in double figures. Jaylon Ramsey's four points and Jaden Morris' two rounded out the scoring.
Coahulla Creek girls 62, LaFayette 49
The Lady Ramblers fell to 8-7 overall and 5-7 in 6-AAA after a loss to the Lady Colts, who are currently second in the region standings.
LaTyah Barber had a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double to go with eight steals, three assists and a block. Michaela Baker had eight points, four rebounds and a steal. Mykeria Johnson added five points, one board and one steal, while Heather Tucker also had five points to go with four boards and two steals.
Savanna Hall finished with two points and four rebounds. Haynie Gilstrap added two points and grabbed two boards and Jenna Baker had two points, one rebound, one steal and one assist.
The Lady Ramblers will play Friday at LFO, while both varsity teams will be in action at home next Tuesday against Adairsville.