The LaFayette Ramblers erupted for 30 points in the third quarter and rolled to a 60-36 home win over Coahulla Creek on Friday night, boosting their record to 12-0 on the season and staying in a tie with LFO for first place in the Region 6-AAA standings at 7-0.
Aidan Hadaway scored 21 points and Jaylon Ramsey finished with 10 for the state-ranked Ramblers. Zach Barrett added eight points. Junior Barber finished with seven and Jordan Kennerly had six, while four each from Jaden Morris and Anthony Henderson rounded out the night.
Coahulla Creek girls 53, LaFayette 48
The Lady Ramblers put three players in double figures, but it was not enough to get past the Lady Colts.
LaFayette (5-7, 2-5) trailed by six points after one quarter of play, but rallied for a 27-26 lead at intermission. However, they were held to just 19 points in the second half as the visitors rallied for the victory behind 31 points from Brinkley Reed.
Fanny Barber scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds and collected two steals for the Orange-and-Black. Michaela Baker put up a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Mykeria Johnson had 11 points to go with three rebounds, three steals and four assists.
Jenna Baker had six points, six boards and five steals. Olivia Acuff had two points and three rebounds. Suki Williams scored two points and grabbed four rebounds, while Sara Pendley helped out on the defensive end with three blocked shots.
LaFayette's teams are scheduled to play at Trion on Saturday. The girls' varsity game is slated for a 3 p.m. tip-off.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.