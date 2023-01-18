Two region rivals, an electric atmosphere and a regional television audience gave Tuesday night's contest between LaFayette and LFO all the look and feel of a big-game atmosphere, and the contest more than lived up to it.
A late 3-pointer by LFO freshman Darian Keefe helped send the game to overtime, but the Ramblers would find a way to get it done in the extra session as they pulled off a 63-60 victory to improve 6-2 in region play.
The loss was the first region defeat of the season for the Warriors, who now sit at 7-1 in 6-AAA.
The game was the second classic of the year between the two squads. LFO won the first meeting, 57-55, at LaFayette back on Dec. 2, but not before surrendering a double-digit lead in the second half.
The roles were reversed on Tuesday as LaFayette (8-5 overall) led by as many as 16 points midway through the second quarter and enjoyed a 14-point cushion in the third quarter when LFO (10-8) came roaring back.
A 12-0 run, including a pair of 3-pointers from Brent Bowman and one by Bryce Brock, sliced LaFayette's lead down to two points and the Warriors went into the fourth quarter down 42-39.
LFO took its first lead of the game on a pair of free throws by Bowman with 2:57 left to play. However, LaFayette countered with an 8-2 run to grab a 52-47 advantage with 1:46 remaining.
The Ramblers' lead was still five with 1:11 to go, but a turnover led to a lay-up by Brock and Brock and Keefe later teamed up for a great defensive stop that ultimately led to Keefe knocking down a trey from the top of the key with 27 seconds left, tying up the score.
Both teams missed shots on their next possessions and Bowman nearly won the game with a 30-footer at the buzzer. However, the ball somehow escaped the cylinder and the game would go overtime.
The Warriors drew first blood in the extra session on a put-back by Jayden Dover, but baskets by Dawson Pendergrass and Khalas Finley got the lead back for the Ramblers with 2:54 remaining.
Bowman made LaFayette pay for a turnover as he scored with 2:27 to go, but ShiRay' Walker hustled to chase down an offensive rebound on the Ramblers' next possession and got the ball to Jaden Morris, who made a great entry pass to Finley on the baseline. The sophomore muscled up a shot off the glass and drew a foul in the process before completing the 3-point play to put the visitors up three with 2:03 left to go.
The Warriors missed two looks at a 3-pointer on their next possession and Walker responded with a basket to up LaFayette's lead to five with 60 seconds to play.
Keefe knocked down two free throws with 42 seconds to go and LFO caught a break moments later when a LaFayette free throw was disallowed due to a lane violation. However, the Ramblers responded with some outstanding defense down the stretch.
LFO got two 3-pointers in the air in the final 17 seconds, but both missed their mark as LaFayette hung on for the emotional victory.
Pendergrass scored 17 points, Finley had 15 and Morris finished with 13 for the Ramblers. Zach Barrett went for eight points and Walker had six, while Anthony Henderson added four.
Bowman led all scorers with 32 points. Amari Burnett battled foul trouble, but finished with 14 points. Brock added seven and Keefe had five, while Dover's two rounded out the total for LFO.
LFO GIRLS 66, LAFAYETTE 38
Even with All-State player Christina Collins unavailable, the fifth-ranked Lady Warriors stayed unbeaten on the season.
Up 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, LFO outscored the Lady Ramblers 25-8 in the second quarter to take a 39-18 advantage into the locker room. The home team added to its lead in the third quarter before resting its starters for the rest of the night.
Angel Simmons scored 35 points with five 3-pointers in three quarters of action. Christen Collins had 11 of her 16 points in the first quarter, while Trinity Heinrich added five.
The rest of the scoring for LFO (17-0, 8-0) included three points from Maddison Gaines, two each from Makia Mathews, Piper Brown and Zoey Gray-Martin, to go with one by Ziara Thompson.
Jenna Baker led LaFayette (5-9, 2-6) with 12 points, followed by Michaela Baker with seven. Raven Yancy and Ella Webb both scored four and Emma House had three. The remainder of the points included two each by Sara Pendley, Ava Brown, Tamra Yancy and Suki Williams.
LFO will be back at home on Friday to take on Gordon Lee, while LaFayette will return to Dan Priest Arena to battle Coahulla Creek as 6-AAA play continues.