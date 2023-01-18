Two region rivals, an electric atmosphere and a regional television audience gave Tuesday night's contest between LaFayette and LFO all the look and feel of a big-game atmosphere, and the contest more than lived up to it.

A late 3-pointer by LFO freshman Darian Keefe helped send the game to overtime, but the Ramblers would find a way to get it done in the extra session as they pulled off a 63-60 victory to improve 6-2 in region play.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

