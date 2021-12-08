The No. 4-ranked LaFayette Ramblers endured a mistake-filled, cold-shooting night, but still had enough defense prowess to pull out a 59-46 victory over Murray County Tuesday night at Dan Priest Arena.
LaFayette opened the game on a 9-0 run and went up by 17 midway through the second quarter after starting the period on an 8-0 run. However, the Indians countered by ending the half on a 12-2 spurt of their own to pull to within 27-20 at halftime.
The score would get even closer in the third quarter, but with the Ramblers up by just five points with two minutes left, Zach Barrett drilled a big triple from the wing. Then with 12 seconds left in the quarter, Aidan Hadaway drove the baseline for two-handed jam that pushed LaFayette's lead back out to 11 to start the fourth quarter.
Hadaway added another dunk with just over a minute to go in the game to put an exclamation point on the victory. The senior scored 20 of his game-high 31 points in the second half.
Junior Barber finished with 13 points. Barrett had eight with a pair of threes, and Jordan Kennerly finished with seven as LaFayette ran its record to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-AAA.
Murray County girls 60, LaFayette 44
The visiting Lady Indians, ranked No. 8 in the state last week, led 36-25 at halftime and went to claim the region win.
Lady Ramblers senior Mykeria Johnson had a huge night in defeat. She connected on six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, while adding eight rebounds, four steals, four assists and three blocks.
Fanny Barber had six points, followed by Heather Tucker with four and Jenna Baker with three. Raven Yancy and Michaela Baker dropped in two 2 each with Baker pulling down nine rebounds as the Lady Ramblers dropped to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in 6-AAA.
LaFayette will continue region play this weekend. On Friday, they will travel to Rockmart before returning home late Saturday afternoon to face Ringgold.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.