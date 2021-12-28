As expected, the LaFayette Ramblers rolled into the semifinals of the Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament at Gordon Lee High School with a 71-32 win over Chattanooga Central on Tuesday night.
The Orange-and-Black blitzed the Purple Pounders from the opening tip, bolting out to a 24-9 lead after the first quarter before taking a 50-20 lead into the halftime locker room.
Aidan Hadaway scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half, while Junior Barber scored 19 of his 21 in the first two quarters. Barber also connected on five 3-pointers.
Eight points from Jordan Kennerly, six from Jaden Morris, three from Jaylon Ramsey, two from Sam Hall and one apiece from Anthony Henderson and Khalas Finley rounded out the scoring for the Ramblers (9-0), who will play at 8:30 Wednesday night against Hixson. The Wildcats got 31 points from Kaden Herman in a 67-56 win over host Gordon Lee.
Gilmer girls 44, LaFayette 37
The Lady Ramblers were not as fortunate in their tournament opener as they fell to the consolation bracket with a loss to the Lady Bobcats from Ellijay.
Mykeria Johnson scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds for LaFayette. Suki Williams added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Michaela Baker scored six points and grabbed six boards.
Fanny Barber also had six points, while two points from Olivia Acuff and one from Heather Tucker rounded out the scoring.
LaFayette (3-6) will play Wednesday at 1 p.m. against Hixson. The Lady Wildcats dropped their tournament opener to Gordon Lee, 44-13.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.