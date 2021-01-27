It was far from the best second-half offensive performance that the LaFayette Ramblers have had this season.
However, their defense more than picked up the slack.
The highly-anticipated rematch between the Ramblers and the visiting Sonoraville Phoenix went the way of the home team on Tuesday night as the Orange-and-Black avenged its only loss of the season and handed Sonoraville its first region loss of the year, 54-43, at Dan Priest Gymnasium.
Looking to make amends after a 65-40 loss to the Phoenix just over a week ago, LaFayette (13-1, 10-1) got a big first quarter from senior DeCameron Porter, who ended the opening stanza with 10 points, five rebounds and one huge block in the waning seconds as the Ramblers jumped in front, 19-10.
Shooting guard Junior Barber stepped up big for the Ramblers in the second period. After five points in the first quarter, Barber picked up 10 more in the second, including three at the free throw line with 4:48 to go before intermission that gave LaFayette a 26-14 lead.
The Ramblers dominated the glass in the opening half, outrebounding the Phoenix, 23-5, to help them take a 37-20 lead into the locker room.
LaFayette continued to play solid defense in the third quarter as a put-back by Jordan Kennerly with 1:48 to go gave the Ramblers its biggest lead of the night, 45-25.
Sonoraville (16-2, 10-1) scored the final five points of the third and a few turnovers by the Ramblers allowed the Phoenix to chip away at LaFayette's lead in the fourth. They eventually cut what had been a 20-point deficit down to 10, 51-41, with 1:26 to play, but they would get no closer.
Barber paced LaFayette with 18 points. Porter had a 17-point, 17 rebound double-double and Aidan Hadaway put up 10 points, but came up big with 15 rebounds. Four points from Zack Barrett, three from Kennerly and two from Jaylon Ramsey rounded out the scoring.
Orry Darnell scored 11 points in the fourth quarter for Sonoraville. He led the Phoenix with 18 points.
Sonoraville girls 59, LaFayette 30
The state-ranked Lady Phoenix jumped out to a 25-9 lead after the first quarter and coasted to the victory in the night's opener.
LaTyah Barber had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and one block for the Lady Ramblers (8-6, 5-6). Mykeria Johnson finished with nine points to go with three rebounds, three steals and five blocks. Fanny Barber had three points and two rebounds, while Haven Yancy added two points.
Savanna Hall pulled down six rebounds. Michaela Baker had two points and four boards. Heather Tucker had one point and one rebound, while Haynie Gilstrap also had one rebound.
LaFayette will be back in action next Tuesday night as they welcome in Coahulla Creek for a pair of regions games, starting at 6 p.m.