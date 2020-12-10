For the second time this season, the fourth-ranked LaFayette Ramblers found the road to their liking as they moved to 2-0 in Region 6-AAA play and sent a bit of a message with a 69-42 pasting over tenth-ranked Murray County Thursday night in Chatsworth.
The two teams played evenly for the first eight minutes as the Ramblers held a slim 17-16 lead. However, LaFayette would turn up the dial on the defensive intensity meter the rest of the way, holding the Indians to less than 10 points in each of the final three quarters.
The Ramblers pushed their advantage to 34-25 by halftime before outscoring the Indians in the third quarter, 26-9.
Aidan Hadaway scored 14 points in the first period and finished the night with 22, including four 3-pointers. DeCameron Porter showed his range with four 3-pointers. He had 15 points and also grabbed 13 boards.
Junior Barber's 14 points included three triples and Zach Barrett had the other two of LaFayette's 13 threes. He finished with six points, a total matched by Jaylon Ramsey, who also dished out 10 assists.
Brannon Nuckolls scored a team-high 14 for Murray County.
LaFayette (3-0 overall) will go on the road again on Friday night as they take on Ringgold in an 8 p.m. start.
The girls' game was not played and the LaFayette girls will also not be in action on Friday.