Tough defense has been a hallmark for LaFayette boys' basketball teams over the last several years and even though some of the faces may have changed, the commitment on that end of the floor is still there.
Friday night's Region 6-AAA tournament consolation game was proof.
Trailing fifth-seeded Ringgold by a single point with just over six minutes remaining, the third-seeded Ramblers held the Tigers without a point until there was just 43 seconds left on the clock, while the 15-0 run gave LaFayette a 59-48 victory and the No. 3 seed for the state playoffs next week.
LaFayette (16-8) scored the first two points of the game, but fell behind 14-7 at the end of the opening quarter. Brevin Massengale had six points for the Tigers in the opening eight minutes, while O'Reilly Matthews added five.
But a 9-2 run by the Ramblers in the second quarter got LaFayette back in the ball game. Jaden Morris and Zach Barrett connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to give their team a 17-16 lead, and the score was tied at 20 and against at 23 before a late three by Lane Headrick allowed the Ramblers to take a 26-24 lead into halftime.
LaFayette went up by eight points early in the third, but they weren't able to pull away as Ringgold continued to fight. A 3-pointer by Matthews sliced the deficit down to three points and the Tigers eventually went into the fourth trailing by four, 43-39.
Ringgold's rally continued early in the final quarter. Two free throws by Massengale 16 seconds into the period was followed up by a 3-pointer from Luke Rominger at the 6:18 mark that gave Ringgold a 45-44 lead, its first lead since the second quarter.
And that's when the defense kicked in for the Ramblers.
They held the Tigers without a single point for more than 5:30, contesting every shot and preventing Ringgold from getting any offensive rebounds in the process.
Barrett connected again from behind the arc to put his team ahead at the 4:29 mark and Dawson Pendergrass caught fire down the stretch. The junior made three straight baskets late and closed out the game with three final free throws as part of a game-clinching 15-2 run.
Pendergrass had a game-high 19 points. Barrett had 16 points with five 3-pointers and Morris went for 13 points. Khalas Finley added four and Headrick had three. Anthony Henderson added two, as did Trey Parrish, who gave the Ramblers solid rebounding and defense off the bench in the second half.
Ringgold (12-15) got 16 points from Massengale, 14 from Matthews and 10 from Rominger. Braxton Holtcamp added five points, followed by two from Cade Shull and one from Cooper Sexton.
As the No. 3 seed from the region, LaFayette will travel to Region 5 runner-up Cedar Grove in the opening round of the state playoffs. The date and time for the game was unknown as of press time. The Saints were ranked No. 5 in the final Class 3A poll for the regular season.
Meanwhile, Ringgold will have to play second-ranked Sandy Creek in Tyrone after the Patriots won Region 5. Once again, the date and time for the game was unknown as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.